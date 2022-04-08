Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 196 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.59. 2,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

