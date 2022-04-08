Marcum Wealth LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $475.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.41 and a 200 day moving average of $392.57. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $332.97 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.