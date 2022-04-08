Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,894,000. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,456,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,979,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $246.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $227.48 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

