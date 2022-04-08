Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $370.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.84 and its 200 day moving average is $338.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $274.60 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.