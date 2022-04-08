Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

