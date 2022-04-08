Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $289.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.20 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

