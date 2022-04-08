Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $426,873,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. 3,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,556. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

