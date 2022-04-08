Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 759,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,855. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

