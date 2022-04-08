Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Raised to $19.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MQ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Marqeta stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

