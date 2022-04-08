Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.