Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

