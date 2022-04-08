Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 385 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.95. 2,197,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

