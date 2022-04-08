Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Masco has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

