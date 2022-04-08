Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 207,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 161,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,266,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.55. 2,843,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,726. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.81.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.