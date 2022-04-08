Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stake Reduced by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221,148 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service comprises approximately 2.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 1.50% of Matrix Service worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,969 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 205,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,294. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.