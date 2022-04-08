MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.01. 12,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 355,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Specifically, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $746.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

