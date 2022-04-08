McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.