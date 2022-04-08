MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.