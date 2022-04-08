MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
