MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$0.20 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

TSE LABS opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.58.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

