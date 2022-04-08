Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 1.2% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $1,317.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00259599 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004721 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00024206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.00674017 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.