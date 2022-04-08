Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 628,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,686. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

