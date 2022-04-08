Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,376,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,867,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,029. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

