Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

PXF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,152. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

