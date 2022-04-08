Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,747,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,609. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

