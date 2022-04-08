Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,984,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,290,000 after purchasing an additional 433,491 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 885,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

