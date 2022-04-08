Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 105,419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,419 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.37. 1,609,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,509. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

