Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

PRFZ traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $177.57. 17,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,671. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $169.33 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

