Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after buying an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 712,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,782,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 168,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,768. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.

