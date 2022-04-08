Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 408,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.03. 9,157,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,926. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.