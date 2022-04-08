Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,606. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Merus by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

