Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89.

Mestek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.

