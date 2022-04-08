Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60,407 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $97,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $523,687,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.95. 21,015,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,060,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

