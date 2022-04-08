Metronome (MET) Hits Market Cap of $36.46 Million

Metronome (MET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00006131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $36.46 million and approximately $23,385.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.99 or 0.07495339 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.69 or 1.00068507 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,983,424 coins and its circulating supply is 13,838,850 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

