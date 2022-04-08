MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $310,520.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.
  • On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.
  • On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.
  • On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.