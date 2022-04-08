MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $310,520.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

