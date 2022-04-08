Michael K. Grimm Purchases 504,600 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,405,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,818,596. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.