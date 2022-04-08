Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4,959.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,339. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.