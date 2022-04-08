Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

MINM stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Minim will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

