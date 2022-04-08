Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.20

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.20 and last traded at C$20.40, with a volume of 30594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MI.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$810.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.60.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

