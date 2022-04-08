Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Tops $39.11 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $39.11 or 0.00090205 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $43.95 million and approximately $104,275.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.09 or 0.07413647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.04 or 1.00247708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

