Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for about $15.93 or 0.00036754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $35.12 million and $38,972.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.68 or 0.07514042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,432.67 or 1.00180041 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

