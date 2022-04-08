Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of MCW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 13,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,727. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $201,867 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $242,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

