Mizuho Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $190.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.18.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $166.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.71. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

