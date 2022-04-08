Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Model N stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $988.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Model N by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

