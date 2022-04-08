Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,054 shares of company stock worth $34,737,564. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $159.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.