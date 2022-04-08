Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MOD opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $418.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 329,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

