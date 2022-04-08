Moelis & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

NYSE MC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 278.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

