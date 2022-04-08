Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 140,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

