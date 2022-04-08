Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MONRF. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moncler from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRF opened at $56.40 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $78.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.