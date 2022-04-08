Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $545.00 at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $568.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $436.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.19.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,793,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.