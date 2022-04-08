Morgan Stanley Boosts Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €5.40

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

